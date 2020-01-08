FC Dallas Homegrown Duo Called into U-20 National Team Camp

FC Dallas players have earned two UnitedHealthcare International Call-ups this year

Frisco, Texas – FC Dallas Homegrowns Thomas Roberts and Dante Sealy have been called up to the January U-20 National Team Camp by new head coach Anthony Hudson. FC Dallas Academy player Kevin Bonilla also joined Roberts and Sealy at the camp running from until Jan. 19 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Roberts, 18, signed as the 23rd Homegrown player on July 25, 2018. He earned three starts in six appearances for FC Dallas in 2019, playing 237 minutes. He also appeared in 13 matches for 2019 USL League One title-winners North Texas Soccer Club where he scored two goals and recorded two assists in 1,119 minutes played, including the USL League One Final 1-0 win against Greenville Triumph.

Sealy, 16, scored one goal and recorded three assists in 19 appearances while on loan with North Texas SC in 2019. Sealy made his professional debut in North Texas SC’s season opener on March 30 and scored his first professional goal on June 1 against the Richmond Kickers. Sealy signed with FC Dallas as the 25th Homegrown player on February 26, 2019 and became the second youngest player to sign with the club behind Bryan Reynolds.

Bonilla, 18, recorded one assists in 14 appearances for North Texas SC. He made his professional debut on March 30 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Bonilla joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2010 and helped lead the FC Dallas U-18/19 Academy team to the championship game of the Academy Playoffs. He signed a letter National Letter of Intent with the Portland Pilots in 2019 and will join the team in the fall as a freshman.

The U-20s will face Mexico on Jan. 16 and 18. This camp will be the first chance Hudson will work with the U-20 player pool ahead of this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, where the U.S. will look to defend its confederation title after winning the 2017 and 2019 editions. The U.S. is set to take on Costa Rica, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis in the group stage of the tournament.